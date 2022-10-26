Walt Disney World Discounts Could Indicate Worries About Early 2023 Bookings

Recently Disney has issued a bunch of Walt Disney World resort hotel discount and I have to wonder if they are worried about bookings from the end of this year and through till the early 3rd quarter of 2022-2023.

Christmas time deals are available

Previously they had announced discounts for Disney+ subscribers that ran into the coveted Christmas season from December 11 – December 25, 2022. Disney Annual Passholders were given up to 25% off for stays from October 23, 2022 – December 25, 2022. Then they added a deal giving up to $400 off for a 4-day/4-night package from December 11, 2022-December 25, 2022!

Those are three different deal groups that all hit Christmas and the two weeks leading up to it. Traditionally this is a very busy and expensive time to visit.

Today even more deals were added for early 2023 running January up until March or April.

The up to $400 off 4-day/4-night package was announced for Christmas but also from most Sunday through Thursday nights January 2, 2023 through February 28, 2023 and most nights March 1, 2023 through March 30, 2023.

But other discounts were offered with similar dates! Florida residents can get up to 20% off select Sunday-Thursday bookings from January 2, 2023 to February 28, 2023 and then most nights from March 1, 2023 – April 30, 2023.

Disney Visa Cardmembers can receive up to 25% off select Sunday through Thursday nights from January 2, 2023 – February 28, 2023 and March 1, 2023 to April 30 2023.

All of these deals run until March 30, 2023 with the Florida resident and Disney Visa Card deals going past the 2nd quarter into the end of April and the 3rd quarter for Disney.

Historically Disney releases deals like this when their bookings are down.

They used to do the free Disney Dining deals, but they haven’t brought that back yet. For all Disney CEO, Bob Chapek’s talk about “supply and demand” dictating prices, it seems that prices only go up and they just offer “discounts” for resort hotel booking drops.

Maybe the Disney bubble is starting to burst, or at least deflate, because they are offering Christmas Day discounts and select deals going clear into Disney’s 3rd fiscal quarter. If the bookings weren’t down Chapek would keep pushing prices up to see what the ceiling is, while ensuring Disney got every possible penny at top dollar.

Then throw in the lack of booking for the Galactic Starcruiser.

It continues to be wide open through September of 2023!

It just seems demand is starting to wane and Disney is trying to counteract that. Maybe Chapek needs more of an “undesirable mix” to offset the losses. The Annual Passholders will be the ones still coming to the parks when the family from Denver can’t afford to go at all anymore.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!