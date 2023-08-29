Walt Disney World Closures Ahead of Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia is set to hit Florida starting on the morning of August 30. So far, the main parks have not been closed, but the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will be closed on August 30th, along with Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf.
As of 4:30 PM today Walt Disney World is still operating normally, with minimal closures. Of course, this can change.
Here is the statement from the Walt Disney World website:
“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions. We are closely monitoring the path of the projected weather as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members.
Walt Disney World Water Parks and Mini Golf
- Due to the inclement weather, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will be closed on August 30.
- Due to the inclement weather, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed on August 30.“
Keep checking in with the Walt Disney World website for more updates.
