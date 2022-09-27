Walt Disney World Closing due to Hurricane Ian

The Most Magical Place on Earth, Walt Disney World, will be closed on September 28th and 29th due to Hurricane Ian and its projected path through Central Florida.

WFTV, a Central Florida News Station, posted this update on their Instagram page 16 minutes ago:

Walt Disney World is well within the projected path of Hurricane Ian, thus they have made the decision to close the theme parks for two days. It is uncertain when the resort will begin normal operations. They have urged guests to stay informed as to the reopening of the Walt Disney World Resort via their website. As of the time of this typing, nothing has been announced on the Walt Disney World Instagram Account.

The Walt Disney World Resort has only closed a handful of times in addition to this closure (per KIRO7):

The COVID19 Pandemic, 2020

Hurricane Irma, 2017

Hurricane Matthew, 2016

Hurricane Jeanne, 2004

Hurricane Frances, 2004

Hurricane Charley, 2004

9/11 Attack, 2001

Hurricane Floyd, 1999

Their Website Lists the following information:

Walt Disney World will temporarily close our theme parks on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29:

Magic Kingdom Park

EPCOT

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park (Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.)

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf

Fantasia Gardens

Fairways Miniature Golf

Partially used multi-day theme park tickets with a usage window impacted by Hurricane Ian related park closure will automatically be extended to use the remaining entitlements through any date through September 30, 2023.

Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom has been cancelled for Thursday, Sept. 29.

Effective immediately, we will not enforce cancellation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been cancelled Sept. 28 through Sept. 30 in light of the temporary closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically cancelled and refunded.

Resorts:

For the safety of our Guests and Cast Members, Guests must check in to our resorts on Sept. 28, by 3 p.m. Please feel free to reschedule your trip or cancel your stay with us; any customary cancellation fees will be waived.

Guests that are checked in by 3 p.m. Wednesday will be asked to shelter in place at their resort for the duration of the storm, this includes any resort-to-resort transfers

Guests are strongly encouraged to enjoy food and beverage offerings at the parks and Disney Springs before returning to their Resort hotels.

Dining options for Guests staying in our Resort hotels will vary, and in some cases may be very limited. Where available, restaurants will accept walk-ups only; Guests will not need dining reservations.

Characters will not be available in character dining locations on Wednesday and Thursday

The Grand Floridian Spa will close at noon Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages departing Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 29 have been cancelled due to the potential impact on the Guest experience. Guests with reservations for these dates are asked to please call (407) 939-5209 for help with modifying their plans.

Disney Springs and Beyond:

Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28. We anticipate Disney Springs will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and will provide updates as we continue to track the storm.

Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney will be cancelled on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday Sept 29.

Guests are strongly encouraged to enjoy food and beverage offerings at the parks and Disney Springs before returning to their Resort hotels.

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

Transportation:

Walt Disney World Transportation will stop operating Tuesday night after Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World theme parks close.

Limited Minnie Van and Mears taxi service will be offered to Walt Disney World resort Guests with existing breakfast reservation.

Our Florida readers, please heed the warnings given by the state and stay safe.