Walt Disney World Attraction Openings For 2024







In the last week, a lot of announcements have been made regarding Disney, Disney+ and the theme parks. Today we are going to look at what openings (which are mostly reopenings) we can expect at Walt Disney World in 2024.

Most of these are just rethemed attractions.

Magic Kingdom

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure – Sometime in 2024 (likely Summer or Fall)

This attraction is the retheming of the now-closed “Splash Mountain.” For the transformation from “Splash Mountain” to “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” the tree has been removed from the top of the ride. The “mountain” has been covered in prop vegetation, and a water tower has been added.

DisneyParksWithLove posted this look at construction on TikTok

Here is the write-up from Disney:

“Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.”

Country Bear Musical Jamboree – Summer 2024

The original attraction was closed to make way for a new show filled with Disney IP songs that pays “homage to the Opry-style shows of Nashville.” According to the Disney Parks Blog “the bears will sing new, reinterpreted Disney tunes in different genres of country music – like bluegrass, pop-country, Americana, rockabilly and other styles.”

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

New Star Tours Stories – 2024

Star Tours is not getting change, but it will be getting new characters, location and stories added to the rotation of possible locations your “tour” can visit.

The Little Mermaid- A Musical Adventure – Fall 2024

Disney is finally reopening ‘The Little Mermaid’ stage show area with a brand new show. The show closed down during the pandemic and had not reopened. Now it will be called ‘The Little Mermaid- A Musical Adventure’ and will “feature stunning new set pieces, cutting-edge effects, and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her.”

The theater is getting a refresh and the show will “…will have guests flipping their fins to musical numbers inspired by the film including “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and more. Check out this beautiful concept artwork of the show’s “Kiss the Girl” scene – an all-new addition that captures the magic of this fresh production.”

EPCOT

CommuniCore Hall – 2024

This new area of EPCOT in the World Celebration “neighborhood” will finally be opening sometime in 2024. The World Celebration Gardens have opened near here but this building was delayed until later this year.

It is the redesigned and scaled down version of what the original Festival Pavilion was to be.

Inside will be the new home for the Mickey and Friends meet and greet. There will also be a stage for live shows, a demo kitchen, gallery and mixology bar.

Walt Disney World Resorts

New Cabins at Fort Wilderness – July 1, 2024

(I don't know how they would fit all the people shown in the concept art.)

The first “loop” of new cabins are coming to Fort Wilderness in July, with more opening later this year.

The Disney Parks Blog described them as “each spacious one-bedroom cabin villa will offer the comforts of “home” and the joys of staying in the great outdoors.”

Reservations will begin in March starting with DVC members:

March 19 – Disney Vacation Club members can begin to make rental reservations online or by contacting Member Services at (800) 800-9800.

March 20 – Walt Disney World Annual Passholder can start booking rental reservations by contacting (407) 934-7639.

March 21 – All guests can make reservations online or by contacting (407) 934-7639.

Disney Vacation Club Tower at The Polynesian Resort – Late 2024

Disney is building a new DVC tower at the Polynesian Resort.

This is the list of new attractions and resort options coming in 2024, so far. It is possible Disney could add more simple attraction changes to appear they are doing something. But it seems most of the new construction are postponed projects or DVC related buildes.

What do yout think? Comment and let us know!