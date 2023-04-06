Walt Disney World Annual Pass Sales Resume This Month







Finally, Disney has announced the return of Annual Pass sales for Walt Disney World. According to the Disney Parks Blog the “Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass and Disney Pirate Pass will resume and can be purchased online beginning on April 20!”

Eligible DVC Members can purchase their DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass online starting on April 13.

This is the first time since Fall of 2021 that all passes will be available again. These will be limited.

Now the pricing has increased for three out of the four pass options.

Incredi-Pass $1,399 (increased from $1,299)

Eligibility : All Guests

Use: Reservation-based admission. No blockout dates apply.

Benefits:Up to 20% off select dining and merchandise

Sorcerer Pass $969 (increased from $899)

Eligibility : Eligible Disney Vacation Club Members⁶ or Florida Residents only

Use : Reservation-based admission most days (subject to blockout dates including select holiday periods)

Benefits: Up to 20% off select dining and merchandise

Pirate Pass $749 (increased from $699)

Eligibility: Florida Residents only

Use: Reservation-based admission most days (subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods)

Benefits: Up to 20% off select dining and merchandise

Pixie Dust Pass $399 (no price increase)

Eligibility: Florida Residents only

Use: Reservation-based admission most weekdays (subject to blockout dates including peak and holiday periods)

Benefits: Up to 20% off select dining and merchandise

Starting on April 18, Annual Passholders can visit theme parks after 2 PM without a park reservation, except for the Magic Kingdom on Saturdays and Sundays.

This is good news for those of us wanting to grab an AP!

Source: Disney Parks Blog