Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels and Activities Due to Hurricane Ian

The Orlando area is currently under a Tropical Storm Watch as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. Now Disney has announced some closures to resort hotels and some activities.

The Walt Disney World Resort hotels that will temporarily close from September 28 – September 30th are:

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney will be contacting guests with reservations impacted by this closure.

The Disney Skyliner is also closed. Buses to and from EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be brought in for guests of the Caribbean Beach Resort, the Pop Century Resort, the Art of Animation Resort, and the Riviera Resort.

Other park areas will be closed as well:

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close from September 28-September 29.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and the Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf courses will also close September 28- September 29.

If you had reservations for experiences or dining Disney is not going to enforce their cancellation fees and policies. This applies to dining reservations, Savi’s Workshop and the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique too.

Park hour changes and other cancellations could happen as the hurricane gets closer.

