Walt Disney World Adds Pickleball To Select Resorts







Not everything during your stay at Walt Disney World needs to center around the theme parks and eating. Those who like to spend time on the court may want to get in a game of tennis or the oddly named pickleball.

Thanks to Blog Mickey, we’ve learned that pickleball has been added to multiple Walt Disney World resorts. However, when checking the resorts’ site, it was not immediately clear whether the locations offered unique pickleball courts or only the unique racquet and ball.

All we know for sure is the game is being offered at the following resorts:

Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club Resorts

Equipment for tennis and pickleball can be rented at the resorts.

If you’re like me, the first thing you thought was, “What the %$&# is ‘pickleball’?” But, of course, there were no pickles involved, which was depressing. It has been years since I got to write about pickles!

Well, the game requires a racquet that looks like an oversized ping-pong paddle and a perforated ball. Think of a wiffleball but bigger. The rules differ from tennis somewhat, and the action takes place a lot closer to the net after the serve.

Yes, I did research the game for this article. Having played tennis in my youth, I wanted to see if the game was as silly as the name suggested. Disappointing.

However, if you’re interested in playing the game while you’re on vacation at a Disney resort, check out some of the info below from USA Pickleball. It can be played in either singles or doubles. So, as long as you have a friend, you’re ready to play pickleball.

