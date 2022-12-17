Walt Disney World Adds New Guest Courtesy Policy and Attire Policy

Walt Disney World has been in the news a lot lately, and not all of it is for good reason. Lately there have been a lot of fights caught on camera, usually caused by perceived “line jumping.” There has been a trend on TikTok where people, mostly women, try to wear as little as possible to get a “free t-shirt” from the park so they can cover up.

All of this has finally led to new park “Guest Courtesy” and “Attire” guidelines.

Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. Clothing that drags on the ground is prohibited in theme parks and water parks. Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search. We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs, are not permitted. There are specific costume guidelines for special events such as Halloween parties, runDisney events and while at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser; please refer to the additional policies applicable to those events.

Costumes may not be worn in our theme parks, water parks or ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex by Guests ages 14 or older.

Masks may not be worn by any Guests ages 14 or older (unless required for medical purposes). When worn by younger Guests, masks may not cover the entire face and must provide unobstructed peripheral vision at all times with openings that allow the eyes to be fully seen.

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.

Access to attractions depends on the safety rules for each attraction.

Guests using the pools, spas, fitness centers or other Disney Resort hotel facilities must also adhere to the rules posted and applicable at those facilities.

Quiet hours at the Disney Resort hotels and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are from 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM.

Guests must vacate their Disney Resort hotel rooms and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser accommodations at the end of their stay, on the date and time set forth in their reservation confirmation.

Some of these make sense like the not profanity, jumping lines, saving spots, unsafe activity (like jumping out of ride vehicles) but one of them indicates a new issue that Disney is facing at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. They must be seeing an issue with guests not leaving their room at the specified times.

Quiet hours are being reinforced for the hotels. So there must be a lot of complaints about that as well.

I’m really happy to see that Disney is finally taking a stand against the bad behavior we’ve been seeing lately. The line jumping issue has been a problem for quite a while, but it’s been escalating into fights fairly regularly.

The constant videos of some girl wearing basically a denim thong for “pants” and / or two triangles as a “top” to score a “free shirt” are getting old. The clout only works the first couple of times and then people just skip your video. Here’s a new trend for you called self respect and common courtesy. When people want to see “drip” they mean clothes.

