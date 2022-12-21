Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Merchandise Coming Soon.

The 50th Anniversary Celebration for Walt Disney World will finally wrap up its very long, 18-month celebration, on March 31, 2023. But before it ends Disney is going to go for one last hurrah on their merchandise offerings (got to get all the money they can because they really do seem to need it right now.) Starting next month, January 2023, a Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale Collection will debut!

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the items posted by the Disney Parks Blog:

First up is a classic black hoodie with the earidescent Walt Disney World Resort 50th logo on it.

There will also be Spirit Jerseys available.

There will also be a “golden castle” Mickey ear headband, as well as matching Crocs and a Loungefly mini backpack.

Other items coming for the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Grand Finale collection are a Mickey Mouse plush, ceramic travel tumbler and a mug!

You can also still get more items from some of the other ongoing 50th anniversary celebration collections including pieces from the original Celebration Collection, iconic Disney Castle Collection, retro-themed Vault Collection and the high-end Luxe Logo Collection.

Disney wants us to make sure you know that it’s all going away soon. They want you to give in to the FOMO and buy all the pieces you want before they’re gone (or end up at the Disney Outlets in Orlando.) If there are pieces that are available that you really do want you might want to grab them as soon as possible because the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is coming. But most of it has been meh anyways.

After 18-months of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, it feels like it’s time to move on. Onto a new year, new attractions, and new merchandise!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: The Disney Parks Blog