Walt Disney Company Stock Hits New 52 Week Low

Today Disney Stock has set another record, but it’s not a good one. So far today it has hit a new 52-week-low of $79.22. The previous low was $79.75 which was hit about three weeks ago on September 5, 2023.
The stock is teetering on the edge of going under $79 per share.
It’s inching closer to going below $79 a share. After the news of the tentative WGA contract, the stock dropped more. Of course that could be coincidental and it’s important to note that many stocks have fallen in the last couple of days. But other studios involved in the AMPTP side have gone up while Disney continues to decline.
We aren’t really sure which reason (take your pick) is prompting Disney’s stock drop today, but it’s not looking good. Especially given the end of Disney’s fiscal year and Q4 is in just three days.
As of writing this article, the stock is sitting slightly above the low at $79.30 and it’s possible it could drop more.
