Walt Disney Animation Releases New ‘Wish’ Trailer and Poster







Walt Disney Animation Studios released a new trailer and poster for the upcoming animated film “Wish,” releasing to theaters on November 22, 2023.

The film seems to have drama and comedy.

Here is the new trailer:

Here is the official write-up:

“Wish welcomes audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.”

Disney also announced more cast members joining the Ariana DeBose (Asha,) Chris Pine (King Magnifico,) and Alan Tudyk (Valentino.)

According to Disney’s press release, these new cast members/characters include:

Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, the wife of King Magnifico

Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino, 100 years old and waiting for his wish to be granted

Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s mom, Sakina.

Jennifer Kumiyama as Asha’s baker friend, Dahlia

Evan Peters as Simon, the strong guy

Harvey Guillén as Gabo

Ramy Youseff as Safi

Niko Vargas as Hal

Della Saba as Bazeema

Jon Rudnitsky as Dario

The film is directed by Academy Award-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. ‘Wish’ is produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones, with Jennifer Lee as executive producer. Lee also worked as a writer along with Allison Moore.

Songs for the film are written by Julia Michaels (Grammy-nominated) and Benjamin Rice (Grammy winner.) The music is composed by Dave Metzger.

A new poster was also revealed with the new trailer.

“Wish” Releases to theaters the day before Thanksgiving, 2023.

Source: Walt Disney Company