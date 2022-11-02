Wakanda Forever’s Director Gives Details On Original Story

The sudden and unexpected passing of Marvel actor Chadwick Bossman in August of 2020 was a sad and tragic day for fans. The actor revived acclaim for his portrayal of the African super hero. First appearing in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 before getting his own solo film in 2018 which earned over $1.3 Billion worldwide.

The highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will sadly not feature an appearance from the titular hero, at least not Prince T’Challa. Instead of simply recasting the role or using a CGI double the decision was made to also have the original hero die in-universe as well. Instead the mantel will be taken up by someone else, presumably his sister Shuri (Played by: Letita Wright).







However, it appears that plans for the sequel were being thought up before Boseman’s passing, as Wakanda Forever‘s director, Ryan Coolger, recently spoke in an interview about the film’s original plan before they had to work around the actor’s untimely death. He said:



“I spent the last year preparing, imagining and writing words for him to say, that we weren’t destined to see.“



“The tonal shift, I will say, was less of a shift than in casting. The tone was going to be similar. T’Challa was going to be grieving the loss of time, you know, coming back after being gone for five years. As a man with so much responsibility to so many, coming back after a forced five years absence, that’s what the film was tackling. He was grieving time he couldn’t get back. Grief was a big part of it.“







The idea of the five year blip from Avengers Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame being a significant factor of the story can be an interesting subject for a film. Not many MCU films in recent years have done that, some outright ignore it.



Imagine coming back after being gone for five years and finding out you had a child with your wife. You’ve never met your child, you don’t know their name, you don’t know how they act, and they don’t know you.



Whatever the case, hopefully Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is worth the wait for fans; With or without T’Challa.



Source: comicbook.com