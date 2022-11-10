Wakanda Forever’s Box Office Predictions Decline Closer To Release

As we are approaching the release of Marvel’s last big MCU release of this year we are see a lot of hype for superhero sequel. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the long awaited follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther which starred the now deceased Chadwick Boseman as the titular hero. But now the mantel will be passed on for a new era on Wakanda and lead the fight against Namor and the armies of Talokan.







However, despite the hype surrounding the film, it appears that the film’s first weekend at the box office will not bring in as much as they were originally anticipating. According to Box Office Pro back in October the film was believed to have an opening weekend of $180 Million – $225 Million, with a worldwide gross of $445 Million – $590 Million.







But as of November 4th the predictions have been updated. It is now believed that the film will gross $170 – $205 Million opening weekend and $435 Million – $543 Million worldwide. That falls slightly behind the opening weekend of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which released earlier this year. The overall box office numbers are also way lower as Multiverse of Madness made nearly $1 Billion worldwide.



Why have the numbers been dropping? Well first of all if some of the film’s early reviews are to be believed it may not be as action packed as we were hoping. A second reason could be Marvel fatigue setting in, as many Marvel fans feel overwhelmed with the amount of movies and sows releasing all so close together.







But perhaps the biggest reason is that there is no titular Black Panther. While it is true that they did not recast Black Panther out of respect for Chadwick Boseman, it perhaps wasn’t the correct decision. Imagine a “Batman” movie and we never see Bruce Wayne, but instead we get Dick Grayson putting on the outfit in the last third.



Whatever the case, the film’s high budget of $250 Million means the movie needs to make at least $600 Million to break even. Do you think Wakanda Forever will be able to make that number?



Source: Bounding Into Comics



Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.



