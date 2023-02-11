Voodoo Doughnut Orlando Limited-Time Doughnuts Appear







Three limited-time doughnuts recently popped on the Voodoo Doughnut Universal CityWalk Orlando menu. Two of them display a bent toward the upcoming Valentine’s Day. However, a third one baffles us in terms of theming this time of year.

For Valentine’s Day season, two heart-shaped doughnuts will be sold through Feb. 14. Both cream-filled heart-shaped raised yeast doughnuts cost $3.95 before any applicable discounts.

The Strawberry Heart Doughnut comes filled with Nutella Bavarian cream. The heart-shaped doughnut features strawberry icing with a cute valentine’s conversation phrase on top. This doughnut offers a very consistent flavor. Yet, the flavors bring a typical filled doughnut taste. Still, Nutella fans will adore this doughnut.

In addition, Voodoo Doughnut started selling a limited-time Lemon Heart Doughnut. The construction of this doughnut matches many characteristics of the previous heart-shaped doughnut. However, this one comes with lemon icing and Bavarian strawberry cream. One team member described this as a strawberry lemonade doughnut. This description appears apt. When you combine the icing and filling in a bite, the sensation of strawberry lemonade becomes apparent. This doughnut provides unique flavors. Yet, the filling within the one we tried created a mess and needs consistent flavor.

The third Voodoo Doughnut creation unveiled Friday would be the London Fog Doughnut. As of the time of writing, no official information was released about the time this doughnut would be available. We suspect this option will sell for at least until this month’s end. The London Fog Doughnut costs $3.50. This raised yeast shell doughnut provides guests with an Earl Grey Bavarian cream filling.

Before you cringe at the idea of Earl Grey in a doughnut, the flavor of the cream demands attention. Of these three doughnuts, this one provides the best overall flavor. The purple lemon icing on top enhances the taste experience in a mug design.

However, guests should use plenty of napkins to try this doughnut. In fact, after testing this doughnut we needed to visit the restroom to wash all the dye off our hands. If you are willing to risk a messy experience in the Florida sun, this doughnut offers a unique sensation for your taste buds. Still, we lack a reason this theme for a doughnut appeared in middle of February.

If you are visiting Universal Orlando soon, these make an excellent quick breakfast or sweet treat anytime. Also, The Mardi Gras Doughnut continues to be sold through mid-April. Also, remember the large selection of vegan doughnuts at Voodoo Doughnut.

As always, eat like you mean it!