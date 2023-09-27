Volcano Bay Closing on Select Days During Fall and Winter







Water parks do not make ideal settings during colder weather. Based on this, Volcano Bay will be closed on select days this fall and winter.

Universal Orlando Resort’s fabulous water park has used various schedules during the colder months of the year. In some years, the water parks remained open, except for the coldest days. One year, the water park closed for several months after experimenting with closing two days a week. Of course, Volcano Bay will close on days with the coldest weather, like in previous years.

This year, we see a different pattern based on the operating hours schedule found on Universal Orlando Resort’s website. When looking there, we noticed the theme park operating hours in December were posted. In doing so, we saw a pattern of two days at a time being closed at the Universal Orlando’s water park.

Volcano Bay Closed Dates

The dates posted for Volcano Bay to be closed are:

10/31/23 – 11/01/23

11/06/23 – 11/07/23

11/15/23 – 11/16/23

11/20/23 – 11/21/23

11/29/23 – 11/30/23

12/06/23 – 12/07/23

12/12/23 – 12/13/23

12/18/23 – 12/19/23

These closed dates for the water park involve weekdays. The unusual thing relates to the pattern of days chosen. We saw that Volcano Bay selected two days in a row as a pattern. We understand that in terms of staffing. However, the days of the week vary. The first example, starting October 31, is a Tuesday and Wednesday. In contrast, the next three pairs of dates that the water park is closed are either Monday and Tuesday or Wednesday and Thursday.

Guests will need to pay close attention to operating hours for Volcano Bay if visiting in starting in late October. Also, guests may need to watch the operating hours closely for January and February.

Based on chatting with several sources, we feel this pattern of closing Volcano Bay on two weekdays a week will last until at least February. It might go beyond that. Volcano Bay looks to be scheduled to be open every day during the busiest weeks around Christmas and New Year’s Day. The pattern of Volcano Bay only being open five days a week should happen for most of January.

Universal Orlando Resort hotel guests, especially those staying at Cabana Bay Beach Resort next door to the water park, should watch the operating hours closely when released. One would hate to book a quick stay at Universal Orlando, planning to enjoy the water park only to find out too late that it is closed on the day you want to visit.