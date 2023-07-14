





The Magical Dining event with Visit Orlando returns on August 18 with two pricing tiers and over 115 restaurants to choose from.

Several Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World restaurants are a part of VisitOrlando’s Magical Dining event this year. This year’s primary charity beneficiary is The Lifeboat Project, an organization dedicated to survivors of human trafficking.

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining returns Aug. 18 through Oct. 1, with more than 115 of Orlando’s best restaurants serving up three-course prix-fixe menus for either $40 or $60 as part of a new tiered menu system. This year’s roster brings 16 new restaurants to the dining program. Also, seven restaurants recognized by the MICHELIN Guide are participating in this promotion.

Walt Disney World Restaurants Participating in Magical Dining

Il Mulino New York Trattoria at Swan Resort ($40)

Il Mulino extends a variety of Italian options for its three-course menu. One example of a good choice for magical diners would be the Ravioli al Formaggio for an entrée.

Jaleo at Disney Springs ($40)

Jaleo returns this year with a four-course meal. Some upgrades can be purchased with this prix fixe menu at Jaleo Disney Springs.

Amare at Swam Reserve Hotel ($40)

Amare’s prix fixe menu selections include Chargrilled Pepper Crostino, Mediterranean Dips, or a Taverna Salad for appetizers. The main course choices range from Grilled Souvlaki (two grilled tender chicken or angus beef skewers, with crispy potatoes, tabbouleh, pesto, harissa spiced hummus, and warm pita bread), Romesco Chicken (fennel marinated roasted chicken breast, paprikash style braised thigh, house-made pappardelle pasta, organic vegetables, cauliflower puree, roasted red pepper, and walnut romesco sauce, and La Margherita (tomato basil, Tuscan olive oil, ricotta, and provolone cheese varieties).

The dessert choices are:

Amaro Flavored Sokolatina -layered flourless chocolate sponge cake, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate sauce

Greek Yogurt Cheesecake -rich custard of greek styled yogurt, cream cheese, seasonal berries, hand pressed golden graham crust.

Pistachio Caragli -baked crispy sweetened filo, Sicilian pistachio, organic gallberry honey syrup, sour amarena cherries

STK Orlando ($60) and Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill ($40), both at Disney Springs, will be participating. Neither of them have released the final menus yet.

Universal Orlando Resorts Restaurants Participating in Magical Dining

Universal Orlando’s Premier and Preferred hotel’s table service dining options participate in this event each year. This year, each of those four hotels allow visitors to enjoy a prix fixe menu while raising some money for charity.

The Kitchen at Hard Rock Hotel ($40)

The Kitchen’s prix fixe menu offers items such as Smoked Chicken Wings, The Half Pound Kitchen Burger, and Key Lime Pie. The prix fixe menu includes other options also, such as The Kitchen Market Salad and a Classic Crème Brûlée.

Mama Della’s Ristorante at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel ($40)

At Mama Della’s Ristorante, the appetizer options are Calamari Fritti (crispy capers and marinara), Classico Caprese, and Pasta e Fagoli soup. The Classico Caprese qualifies as vegetarian. It consists of a fresh mozzarella log, vine-ripened tomato, olive oil, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil.

The main course options are lasagna, Pollo alla Parmigiano, or Loup de Mer, a pan-seared branzino, eggplant caponata, brussels sprouts, creamer potato, and fresh puttanesca. The dessert choices include Mama’s Classic Gelato, Mama’s Selection of Sorbetto, or Chocolate Dipped Cannoli.

Islands Dining Room at Royal Pacific Resort ($40)

Islands Dining Room guests have three appetizer choices, three entre choices, and three dessert choices. One interesting option is the Salmon Donburi, which normally costs $36 on its own. This Gluten Free item consists of true north salmon, honey-gochujang glaze, edamame, shredded carrots, house-made kimchi, jasmine rice, and nori scallions. We recently ordered this entrée at Islands Dining Room. However, we wonder if it is worth $36. We know that this makes a good deal for $40 with an appetizer and dessert.

Amatista Cookhouse at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort ($40)

This three-course prix fixe menu consists of numerous gluten-free options. Also, the vegan options here will delight most guests with that dietary preference.

“In our 18th year, it was time to recognize the incredible growth and range of Orlando’s culinary scene by expanding Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining with the debut of a $60 menu tier, in addition to the current $40 menu offerings,” said Casandra Matej, president & CEO of Visit Orlando. “We are also proud to announce our support for The Lifeboat Project, an organization shining a light on the dark realities of human trafficking. One dollar from each $40 menu and two dollars from each $60 menu will offer the opportunity for Magical Dining to have an even greater impact on our community.”

Menus are now live at OrlandoMagicalDining.com, along with the opportunity to book reservations, filter, and sort by menu tiers, dietary preferences, cuisine type, and locations. Guests can also explore hotel offers as part of Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights. Additional menus and hotel deals will be added in the coming weeks.

New and Noteworthy Restaurants for This Year

The newest additions to Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining include Amare at Swan Reserve ($40) on Walt Disney World property. In addition, Bella Tuscany Ristorante Italiano – Ocoee ($40), Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ – Orlando and Flamingo Crossing locations ($40), LakeHouse ($40), MYlounge Orlando ($60), North Italia ($40) Osphere Grill, Sushi and Bar ($40), Palate Bistro and Bar ($40), The Palm ($60), Park Avenue Tavern ($40), Salt & The Cellar ($60), and The Wilson Cocktails & Seafood ($40).

MICHELIN Guide Restaurants for Magical Dining This Year

Additionally, seven restaurants recognized by the MICHELIN Guide will participate in this year’s program. They include AVA MediterrAegean ($60), BACÁN ($60) and The Pinery ($40). Those make new additions to Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining. Returning favorites with MICHELIN recognition include returning favorites Kabooki Sushi East Orlando ($40), Maxine’s on Shine ($40), The Ravenous Pig ($40), and Z Asian – Vietnamese Kitchen ($40). At Disney Springs, guests enjoy the counter service, The Polite Pig. The Ravenous Pig is same company with upscale table service dining in the Orlando area.

Dining For a Cause – Magical Dining

Each year, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining selects nonprofit organizations impacting the Orlando community to serve as charity beneficiaries. With the new tiered concept, one dollar from each $40 meal and two dollars from each $60 dinner will be donated to this year’s charity recipient, The Lifeboat Project. The Lifeboat Project raises raising awareness on the issue of human trafficking and empowers the lives of survivors through short and long-term aftercare, residential programs, and education.

The menus for these restaurants can be found online at MagicalDining.com. This Orlando area charity promotion also has hotel discount offers for locals to explore.

To ensure this donation continues to make a widespread impact, Visit Orlando will also award a $2,000 donation to one local nonprofit in each of Orange County’s six commission districts that provide services and resources to survivors of abuse in Central Florida. The 2023 nonprofits are:

Mustard Seed of Central Florida

Nuevo Sendero

One Heart for Women and Children

Salvation Army Orlando

Samaritan Village

Wake Up Mentoring.

Over the years, Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining has raised more than $2 million for local organizations since 2009. This year, the program boasts a wider range of restaurants than ever thanks to new tiered pricing set at $40 or $60 per person plus tax and gratuity, with up to $2 per meal supporting a great cause.

VisitOrlando’s Magical Dining event provides guests to help raise a little money for charity whiel saving some money on a table service meal. This promotion event runs from August 18 until October 1, 2023. As always, eat like you mean it!