Visit Disneyland For Free … In Minecraft







Someone has been working for several years to make Disneyland very accessible. It wasn’t the Walt Disney Company or Bob Iger. It was a small group of friends dedicated to replicating the park in the world of Minecraft!

With ticket prices soaring, sometimes you want to experience Walt’s magic without going broke. The virtual Disneyland delivers that special feeling; you don’t have to deal with the crowds!

We learned via BoingBoing that YouTuber Mouskegamer created the blocky replica of the Happiest Place on Earth. According to the walk-through’s description, the creator finalized the digital Disneyland in five years. This certainly looks, sounds, and feels like a labor of love:

“I’ll always cherish the time I had on the server and what it meant to so many people around the world. I’m unbelievably lucky to have created something I can say I’m this proud of. The builds, the models, the audio, the effects… they all came together to make an exceptional, immersive experience. I met so many of who have become my closest friends through the project, including my incredible partner who I can’t imagine my life without. I’ll forever be grateful for all I accomplished and all of the lives that the project has touched in a positive manner.“

Some obvious concessions are made. You cannot ride all the attractions in Disney Minecraft Land, but you can take in the atmosphere. Mouskega’s efforts even capture minor things like table placement. While that may not sound like a big deal, it’s surprisingly important for long-time visitors to the park who have special places they like to take in things like parades and fireworks shows.

The video is sadly underseen, with only 4,508 views since it premiered on April 5. Hopefully, the press from Boing Boing and other park blogs like ours will help spread the word about this fantastic achievement in Minecraft.

[Source: BoingBoing]