Villain-Con Minion Blast Universal Orlando Passholders Previews Are Now Open For Reservation







Universal Orlando Annual Passholders ( UOAP ) can now reserve a spot for passholder previews of Villain-Con Minion Blast at Universal Studios Florida.

Passholder previews will run from August 4 – 7, 2023.

“Don’t miss the Passholder Exclusive Access Opportunity. Sign up yourself and up to eight other Passholders to see if you’re villainous enough to join the Vicious 6!

Space is limited and reservations are required on a first-come, first-served basis.

Blast your way to supervillain stardom in the all-new Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast attraction. It’s part of the new Minion Land on Illumination Avenue at Universal Studios Florida. Come experience this new attraction during a Passholder exclusive access opportunity.

Passholders are limited to one (1) reservation date and time only. Reservations are required. Passholders must sign up by 12 noon EST the day prior to the registered event date.”

You can reserve your spot now by visiting the Universal Orlando website via this link.

While you are there make sure to grab your “Grand Opening” pin and T-shirt!

