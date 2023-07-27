Villain-Con Minion Blast Grand Opening Merchandise Is Available







While the Villain-Con Minon Blast attraction is in a bit of a soft opening and Passholder Previews and has not officially been open to the public yet, the “grand opening” merchandise is available now.

Villain-Con Minion Blast is the latest attraction in Universal Orlando. Located in the new Illuminations Minions Land area of Universal Studios Florida.

To celebrate the new attraction some “Grand Opening” merchandise has appeared including a t-shirt and a pin!

Let’s take a look!

Villain-Con VIP Grand Opening Pin – $14

Villain-Con Minion Blast Grand Opening T-shirt – $30

Here is a look at the new attraction via Theme Park Stop on Youtube.

