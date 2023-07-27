Villain-Con Minion Blast Grand Opening Merchandise Is Available

While the Villain-Con Minon Blast attraction is in a bit of a soft opening and Passholder Previews and has not officially been open to the public yet, the “grand opening” merchandise is available now.
Villain-Con Minion Blast is the latest attraction in Universal Orlando. Located in the new Illuminations Minions Land area of Universal Studios Florida.
To celebrate the new attraction some “Grand Opening” merchandise has appeared including a t-shirt and a pin!
Let’s take a look!
Villain-Con VIP Grand Opening Pin – $14
Villain-Con Minion Blast Grand Opening T-shirt – $30
Here is a look at the new attraction via Theme Park Stop on Youtube.
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer's point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.