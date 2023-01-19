Villain-Con Minion Blast Entrance Has Some New Banners at Universal Orlando

There is a new attraction coming to Universal Studios Florida called ‘Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast,’ that is coming this summer. While it’s being developed we now have some new banners showing up at the entrance of the attraction.

The attraction will be a “This interactive blaster game experience will have visitors competing to join The Vicious 6.”

Universal Orlando had previously posted this information about the upcoming Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast:

“Next summer, guests will engage in loads of diabolical fun for kids, teens and adults as part of Universal Orlando Resort’s newest attraction, Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Developed in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination, this interactive, blaster game experience will invite guests to put their villainous skills to the test as they compete against each other in a bid to join the ranks of the franchise’s most infamous supervillains.”

