Universal Could BEAT Disney at Theme Parks? Super Nintendo World is OPEN in California! (Disney N…







Move over Mickey Mouse, here comes Mario! With Super Nintendo World now open in Universal Studios Hollywood and Epic Universe in Orlando right around the corner, it appears that Disney is in very real danger of being overtaken as the theme park industry leader for the first time in its history. We talk about this, Ant-Man 3’s box office performance and other Disney and Universal theme park news and rumors on this episode of PNP.

About PNP: Everything Disney and Universal! Pirates & Princesses (TM) is an independent, opinionated focused on Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Orlando Resort and other themed entertainment and travel destinations. Hosted by Thom and Kambrea Pratt.

On the web: http://piratesandprincesses.net

