The Galactic Starcruiser is FAILING! Journey Into Imagination REFURB Coming? (Disney News for 1/2…







Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser is in BIG trouble, as Disney is now cancelling some voyages. Then we talk about the possibility of a Journey Into Imagination refurb being right around the corner, Disney boardroom drama, Tron 3 being greenlight, Jeremy Renner recovering and more. All this and more and more in this week’s Disney news roundup!

