Pirates & Princesses: The Podcast Returns! (Disney News for 12/5/22)

After a YEARS long hiatus, the Pirates & Princesses podcast returns with a vengeance! We talk about version 2.0 of the show, changes to the Disney Parks since our last episode, and discuss the replacement of Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Then we discus the recently dropped trailers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. We also talk about the latest Disney and Universal news and rumors, and what listeners can expect in the future. Yo ho, yo ho, it’s a pirates’ life for us!
Everything Disney and Universal! Pirates & Princesses (TM) is an independent, opinionated focused on Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Orlando Resort and other themed entertainment and travel destinations. Hosted by Thom and Kambrea Pratt.
