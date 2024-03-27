Is Disney Ripping You Off?







This week talk about accusations of Disney gouging its customers. We talk about viral reports of family trips costing over $13,000, reports of the $200 lightsabers from Galaxy’s Edge breaking down, and the usual grousing about Genie Plus and upcharges. In other news, we talk about the Disney Proxy Battle, Joe Rohde possibly returning to Imagineering, Frozen voice actor Josh Gad getting social media blowback and… the Easter Bunny coming to Magic Kingdom.

About PNP: Everything Disney and Universal! Pirates & Princesses (TM) is an independent, opinionated podcast focused on Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Orlando Resort, and other themed entertainment and travel destinations. Hosted by Thom and Kambrea Pratt. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors, or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

On the web: http://piratesandprincesses.net (https://nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fpiratesandprincesses.net%2F&data=05%7C02%7Cannie.villalobos%40studio71us.com%7C2b970c0c7b3c4052bdb108dc4da9457f%7C42f71e00fe2746549915ab529795f091%7C0%7C0%7C638470636664970456%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=YHxxIa2ShJm9ee0xjF60tabEeqzG%2FlOL%2FSpT4hrf%2F%2B0%3D&reserved=0)

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices (https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices)