Free Disney Dining Returns! Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Animatronics Revealed!







This week we have a TON of Disney news! We talk about the return of Free Dining, changes to the DAS passes in Walt Disney World, rumors of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU, Halloween Horror Nights 2024 news, and the result of Disney’s proxy battle with the Trian Group. Also, we got our first look at the animatronics for the rethemed Splash Mountain, and they look pretty dang good!

