EPCOT Food & Wine is Starting LATE This Year?







The 2024 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is starting later than it has in recent years, returning to its pre-pandemic window of August through November. But why? Then we talk about more Disney and Universal theme park news and rumors, including new Smellephants, a Space Mountain movie, Disneyland cast members unionize, the possible end of the Rip Ride Rockit coaster in Universal Orlando and a tram crash in California. Plus, is this the END of Bluey forever?!

