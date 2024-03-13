Disney Starts Mudslinging in New Anti-Trian Ad?!







Disney has released a new ad targeting Nelson Peltz, Ike Perlmutter and Jay Rasulo… and it’s UGLY. It sounds very much like a political ad. Will Trian get its board seats and upset the Disney status quo? And another Disney Imagineering exec “gets gone” under mysterious circumstances. Then we talk about other Disney news and rumors for the second week of March 2024.

