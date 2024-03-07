Disney LOSES Reedy Creek to the State of Florida? 7,000 Jobs Cut After Q1 Earnings Call! (Disney …







Disney is on the verge of losing control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District after former CEO Bob Chapek got into a political battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings call is a wake-up call for the company. 7,000 jobs will be cut, Disney+ subscribers are down 2.4 million and the company needs to save over $5 billion. A lot of that money will come from a cut in content spend… which means a lot of CHEAP shows? We talk about Disney parading out several sequels to established franchises, announcing Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2. Then we have an update on Jeremy Renner.

About PNP:

Everything Disney and Universal! Pirates & Princesses (TM) is an independent, opinionated focused on Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Orlando Resort and other themed entertainment and travel destinations. Hosted by Thom and Kambrea Pratt.

On the web: http://piratesandprincesses.net

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC d/b/a WebReef Media

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices (https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices)