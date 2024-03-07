Disney LOSES Reedy Creek to the State of Florida? 7,000 Jobs Cut After Q1 Earnings Call! (Disney …

Disney is on the verge of losing control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District after former CEO Bob Chapek got into a political battle with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings call is a wake-up call for the company. 7,000 jobs will be cut, Disney+ subscribers are down 2.4 million and the company needs to save over $5 billion. A lot of that money will come from a cut in content spend… which means a lot of CHEAP shows? We talk about Disney parading out several sequels to established franchises, announcing Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 and Zootopia 2. Then we have an update on Jeremy Renner.
