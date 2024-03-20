Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde is a Disney Legend! George Lucas BACKS Bob Iger?!







Fan favorite Disney Imagineering legend Joe Rohde is finally getting recognized by the Walt Disney Company as, well, a Disney Legend. In a shock move, Star Wars creator George Lucas issues a public statement siding with Bob Iger in the proxy battle against Nelson Peltz. More news and rumors for the week include a merging of two theme park giants and Disney’s SMELLY new attraction in the Magic Kingdom.

