Disney CEO Drama! The REAL Story Behind Bob Chapek’s Firing? (Disney News for 12/18/22)







What’s the REAL story behind why Bob Chapek was ousted from Disney and Bob Iger returned? Then we have more objective Disney Parks and Universal news for 12.18.22! We talk about Super Nintendo World preview dates, Epcot Festival of the Arts 2023 menu items, Lucasfilm rumors and drama and more!

About PNP:

Everything Disney and Universal! Pirates & Princesses (TM) is an independent, opinionated focused on Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Orlando Resort and other themed entertainment and travel destinations. Hosted by Thom and Kambrea Pratt.

On the web: http://piratesandprincesses.net

Pirates & Princesses (TM) is a registered trademark of Clownfish Studios LLC.

