Disney Animation Legend: Disney Needs a ‘Course Correction’







Disney animator John Musker (director of The Little Mermaid) says that Disney needs a “course correction” and needs to stop putting political messaging above characters and story. Musical legend Richard Sherman passes away at age 95, Dug (from Up) gets a voice, a bootleg Bluey experience gets a cease and desist and more Disney and Universal theme park news for this week.

Pirates & Princesses (PNP) is an independent, opinionated fan-powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer’s point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers. PNP is an unofficial news source and has no connection to The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal or any other company that we may cover.

