Video Surfaces Showing Donkey Kong Coaster Testing In Universal Japan







Epic Universe is coming to Universal Orlando in 2025, and it will have both the Mario and Donkey Kong areas in its Super Nintendo World. Ahead of its arrival in the United States, Universal Japan is set to open its Donkey Kong area this spring. Since it is opening a year ahead of Epic Universe, we now have a look at ride testing of its Donkey Kong “Mine Cart Madness” attraction.

Thanks to a video on YouTube from L.C.A. Studios, we can see various aspects of the attraction and how it will navigate the track and “obstacles.”

The video focuses on areas like a giant barrel where the cart appears to jump the track.

A shortened version that highlights some of the important testing elements was also posted to X via @TokyoGameLife.

Test runs of the Donkey Kong ride in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan are now underway! Here you can see some of its features like the false track and the barrel blast! pic.twitter.com/hQealeS3Z7 — Tokyo Game Life (@TokyoGameLife) April 5, 2024

Universal Japan describes the attraction as a “thrilling…unpredictable ride.”

“A thrilling adventure on a dynamic, unpredictable ride through the jungle! The fun starts when you get blasted out of a barrel cannon at the Golden Temple! Hop into a mine cart and go for a thrilling ride through the jungle! You’ll even leap across a collapsed track! This series of unpredictable thrills will make you scream with excitement! Join Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong in this race through the jungle on a wild adventure to protect the Golden Banana from the Tiki Tak Tribe!”

Mine Cart Madness’ will open in Universal Japan spring 2024 and will be part of the Epic Universe park that will open in Universal Orlando in 2025.

