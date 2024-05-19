Video: ‘Alice & the Queen of Hearts Back to Wonderland’ at Disneyland Paris is Something Else!







Alice is wearing neon green Dr. Martens boots, the Mad Hatter is mincing around the stage, and BMX bikes are shooting up ramps. What the heck is going on with Disneyland Paris’s Alice & the Queen of Hearts Back to Wonderland?!

The Pixie Dust YouTube channel uploaded the 30-minute Alice & the Queen of Hearts Back to Wonderland show this weekend! Not too long ago, I wondered just how French this thing would be, and even I was surprised at how weird it was!

The stage for this show is absolutely enormous—it’s impressive! On the downside, it pushes even front-row guests far away from the action on the main stage. However, it gives everyone a full view of the multiple video screens, pyrotechnics, and BMX stuntwork.

Thankfully, Alice & the Queen of Hearts Back to Wonderland contains a mixture of French and English dialogue. Even so, it’s easy to get lost in the bonkers plot.

If we boil it down to the most basic summary, Alice and the Queen of Hearts have a musical face-off with the Mad Hatter acting as the host/judge/instigator. Interestingly, the audience decides on the ending, ensuring a different outcome at each show.

Songs from Disney’s 1951 animated classic (All in the Golden Afternoon) and more modern songs from pop culture do spring up here and there. Some of the film’s aesthetics also make it into the artwork and costumes.

I was expecting the Cheshire Cat to be a piece of Imagineering excellence. He, sadly, turns out to be a guy wearing cat ears. Booooo!

OK, I can forgive the lack of audio-animatronics because the Queen’s custom fireworks-spouting trike is absolutely smoking! Could we please have more of this artistry in the US parks?!

While some parts of Disneyland Paris’s Alice & the Queen of Hearts Back to Wonderland are distinctly French and feel like something more befitting of Parc Asterix, I think the show could work Stateside.

What’s your opinion? Let us know!

[Source: Pixie Dust]