Victoria Alonso Has Left Marvel Studios







Long-time Marvel executive Victoria Alonso has apparently left the company. Alonso has been with Marvel since 2006 as the Vice President of Visual Effects and Post-Production. We know how that has been going of late.

Later she was promoted to President of Physical, Post-Production, VFX, and Animation for Marvel Studios. It was her job to oversee the VFX and post-production and lately, the Marvel projects are being mocked for the quality of their effects. ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is just the most recent film that has been called out. Several VFX professionals have said they do not want to work with Marvel due to the lower pay and ridiculous demands. All of this would be under Alonso’s watch.

It’s not being made clear if she chose to leave or if she was forced to leave, but given the state of things, I would guess the latter choice. With executives, it’s always presented as their choice unless they decide to speak out against the story.

Even though she left on Friday (but no one is really covering it till Monday when the meetings happened to decide how to present it) she will still receive producer credit for upcoming Marvel projects including “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Secret Invasion,” Ironheart,” “Echo,” “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” and “The Marvels.”

“The Marvels” has been in the news a lot over the constant release delays that some say are due to post-production issues. Other rumors are swirling around about the reasons though.

Alonso has also allegedly been a driving force in some of the choices Marvel has made recently. She also came under fire in 2019 for saying that the “X-Men” name was “outdated” and implied that it should be changed.

Marvel needs to do something and if she was let go, as her sudden departure could imply, they might be trying to right the ship.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!

Source: Variety