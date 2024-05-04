VFX Artist Gives Wolverine His Mask In Recent Deadpool 3 Trailer







The upcoming Marvel film Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the year’s most anticipated films. It is not only a final sendoff to the Fox-era X-Men film franchise but also introduces the characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



When it was revealed that Hugh Jackman would be Wolverine once more and that he would finally be wearing the iconic yellow suit from the comics, fans went ecstatic. However, it didn’t include his mask. However, a VFX artist called Captainsting on YouTube edited footage of the most recent trailer for the film, giving the character his mask.

Captainsting stated in the description:



“So the recent Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was absolutely mind blowing. It revealed just enough stuff without giving away anything major. But the thing that was missing from the trailer was Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine wearing his iconic mask/cowl. So took the matter in my own hands and used some CGI wizardry to add in Wolverine’s mask! Hope y’all enjoy!“



While it is true that the promotional material and behind-the-scenes photos show him maskless, many theorize that at some point in the film, he will wear it. We did almost get to see him wear the iconic outfit, as in a detailed scene in 2013’s The Wolverine, he was handed the costume in a briefcase. This would have led into 2014’s Days of Future Past, where he potentially could have worn it. Sadly, this was cut.

One of the reasons several superhero movies in recent years feature the character either taking off their mask or losing it is because they believe that if the audience doesn’t see their face, they won’t know it’s them. The Tobey Maguire version of Spider-Man was constantly losing it during big fight scenes. We even see Iron Man and Captain America go maskless a number of time in the MCU. What is the point of a secret identity if you keep losing your mask?



Hopefully, we will get to see the comic book’s accurate look finally presented on screen. While Hugh Jackman does have a handsome face many want to see the true intimidating look the character has always been known for.



What do you think? Will Wolverine wear his mask at some point in the film? Or will he go maskless like all the times before? Let us know.