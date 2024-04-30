Vexx Has Made a Creatively Colorful Mickey Mouse Piece







We may be outside Disney’s 100th anniversary, but unique collectible pieces are still being made to honor Walt’s vision and creations. This week, Mighty Jaxx started taking preorders for a very unique-looking Mickey Mouse statue.

Created by illustrator and muralist Vexx, Mickey is a half-traditional icon, a half-cacophony of various colorful items and symbols. This creative rendition of Walt’s favorite rodent will cost you $399. Thankfully, unlike other pieces in Mighty Jaxx’s store, it did not instantly sell out.

Expect Mickey Mouse by Vexx to ship around September 2024.

The collectible measures 9″ tall and is made of vinyl. Mickey is limited to only 300 pieces, and it comes with a certificate of authenticity in the form of an NFC chip.

“Reimagined through his colorful lens, Mickey Mouse by Vexx is as bold and captivating as it is nostalgic. Mickey Mouse receives a makeover with a vibrant playful flair, elevating the beloved character’s timeless charm to new heights.“

Vexx has collaborated with several companies over the years, including Nickelodeon, Gucci, and Porsche. The Belgian-born artist knows his way around a color palette.

His murals are simultaneously trippy, joyful, terrifying, and audacious. Check out his official website for more of his work and prints.

The previous Mighty Jaxx collectible we covered was the Mickey Mouse Transformed statue. It sold out quickly, I believe, on the same day it was released. It has proven to be a popular piece judging by the hits we got on the story.

Something I’m always worried about regarding vinyl statues is durability over time. Sure, you won’t be playing with this Mickey statue, but some of my collectibles are made from the same material, and they’ve become brittle and discolored even when stored away from sunlight.

Have you experienced this same sort of thing with your vinyl keepsakes? Let us know!

[Source: Mighty Jaxx]