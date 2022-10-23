Veteran’s Day Promotion at Hard Rock Café Orlando (and More)

A previous article reported that the Hard Rock Café will be holding a 2022 Halloween event. Also, Hard Rock Café announced several other promotions and specials over the next month or so. This year, we see the return of the burger promotion for Veteran’s Day at Hard Rock Café Orlando. On November 11th, Veteran’s Day (USA), veterans should ponder a trip to the Hard Rock Café for a free burger. USA military veterans will receive a free “Legendary Burger” on November 11th. Only a valid ID would be required to prove veteran status. Hard Rock Café says, on its website, they desire to offer these legends a “Legendary Burger.”

The “Original Legendary Burger” with fries normally costs $17.99. As Hard Rock Café points out, this burger claims to be the one that started it all. The Hard Rock Café describes this burger as a fresh steak burger, with Applewood bacon, Tillamook® cheddar cheese, a crispy onion ring, leaf lettuce, and vine-ripened tomato. This all comes with their signature steak sauce on the side. Previously, I enjoyed this burger a few times for different Hard Rock Café promotions. This would be worth a veteran’s time to visit Hard Rock Café to enjoy on November 11th. Also, if you are a USA military veteran, the Hard Rock Café at CityWalk in Orlando always gives you 15% off on food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases. If interested in visiting on November 11th, you might also want to make an advance dining reservation.

Hard Rock Café also offers a few more special events/promotions. For example, The “Lite Bites” Halloween event will be held on October 31st. In addition, the following other special events/promotions are listed on their site such as:

Enjoy live music on the Rock Bar Patio Friday & Saturday nights from 7p-10 pm!

Harley Davidson owners club receive a 20% discount on food and non-alcoholic beverage & 15% off retail items at Hard Rock Café Orlando every day!

You can also take a private paid memorabilia tour with a legendary lunch included every Saturday and Sunday at 10 am (please book in advance).

Make sure to tell all veterans about the burger offer. We wish to thank all veterans for their service. As always, eat as you mean it!