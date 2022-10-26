Very Exclusive (and Expensive) Way to Dine with an Iron Chef

Have you ever wanted to meet Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto? Would you like Chef Morimoto to prepare a luxurious multi-course meal for you? How about sharing a bottle of elusive whiskey with him? All of this can be yours if the price is right. Okay, neither Drew Carey nor Bob Barker will help with this. Yet, for the right price, all of this can be yours and more. On December 2nd and 3rd, a very exclusive event involving Chef Morimoto will be held at the restaurant bearing his name, Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs. According to that company’s website, an exclusive holiday “Momokase” prepared by Iron Chef Morimoto will happen. At this event, guests will experience the Yamazaki 55 whiskey.

Maybe this is a play on the villain from Big Hero 6 animated television series, Momakase, but the style meal described online for this event sounds like an “Omakase.” Since the Morimoto Asia website promotes their “Omakase” meals, this may simply be a play on that connection. Perhaps, the Patina Restaurant Group, which runs Morimoto Asia, gets confused when not discussing Italian food. I understand from my friends who are obsessed with the Big Hero 6 animated show that the villain’s name, is a play on the Japanese meal tradition known as “Omakase.” Since the Momakase animated character works as a world-class chef, that logic holds up.

Morimoto Asia offers an “Omakase” style dining experience often. According to their website, “The Omakase Experience at Morimoto Asia is a Culinary Adventure unlike any other. Japanese for ’to entrust,’ omakase puts your evening in the hands of our expert sushi chefs who will create for you an unforgettable, multicourse (typically 5 to 7 courses) dining experience that features the freshest fish from Japan plus a variety of other specialty ingredients that are reserved for this truly unique meal.”

So, how do you get to enjoy this limited “Momakase” meal? I suggest you make a reservation quickly. Based on how fast reservations went for an Agave Tasting event at Frontera Cocina recently, these slots might go quickly also. Then again, they might not. This event comes with a high price tag.

According to Morimoto Asia’s website, guests may join Chef Morimoto on Dec. 2 or 3 as he hosts 12 guests each night for a once-in-a-lifetime “Momakase” dining experience. Participants will enjoy an intimate seven-course meal. This meal will be prepared personally by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto. The meal will be paired with rare bottles from House of Suntory’s signature Yamazaki whisky collection, including the elusive 55 – poured from one of only 200 bottles of Yamazaki 55 in the world.

These meals will be the last opportunity for guests at Morimoto Asia to taste the Yamazaki 55 as quantities are limited. During these exclusive meals, other pairings will include Yamazaki 18, the Tsukuriwake Selection 2022 Yamazaki Limited Edition, Mizunara, Peated Oak, Puncheon, and Spanish Oak.

Now, how much does this cost? According to Morimoto Asia’s website, the tickets are “$3,000++ per person”. The event begins each night at 7 PM. In addition, guests should go online to their website to request a reservation. The reservation form asserts “Requesting a reservation does not guarantee a seat. Someone will reach out to you within 48 hours to confirm your reservation.” Spots are limited with only 12 seats per night for this limited event. I usually say when it involves food to “eat like you mean it!” In this case, Morimoto Asia will be serving up some food and beverage that you had better be serious about before you request that reservation. Enjoy your dining—whether at Morimoto Asia or anywhere else.