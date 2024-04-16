Verizon To Give Six Months of Free Disney’s Streaming Bundle For Some Customers While Disney Gains Subscribers Before Fiscal Year End







Disney has made yet another deal with Verizon to give their Disney bundle to some of their Unlimited customers. Of course, Disney will leverage these people as “subscribers” to count towards their numbers and sell more advertising. They’ve been doing this since Disney+ rolled out.

Verizon will offer six free months of the Disney Bundle featuring Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ to some unlimited customers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The deal will give new and current Verizon customers six free months of the bundle when switching to the plans, and after that, it will cost $10 per month, a $115 savings annually.”

Before this, Verizon was already offering the bundle for $10 a month, but now they are giving it for free for six months when you switch to the bundle. Six months makes it October 2024, which is just in time for the end of Disney’s fiscal year in September. Disney has indicated to shareholders that they plan to hit subscriber estimates and profitability. What a coincidence.

Verizon is already offering it for $10, so why do they suddenly need to give six months for free? After six months, those bundle subscribers will pay the same rate that they were already charging.

THR even mentions this saying, “Verizon has been particularly aggressive about its plans to bundle streaming services (largely through its “+play” offering) in a bid to lock in customers, and has partnered with Disney before. Most notably, Verizon was a launch partner for Disney+, giving many of its customers one free year of the service, and helping Disney+ gain substantial market share early on.”

This seems to be another attempt to build up the Disney+ numbers.

Sean Breen, executive vice president of platform distribution for Disney Entertainment, said,

“Our ongoing collaboration with Verizon underscores our commitment to providing their customers with exceptional offers for our unrivaled streaming content. With this new promotional perk, we’re thrilled that Verizon customers will have access to best-in-class entertainment from Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.”

The good news is that if you qualify you could get six months of free Disney Bundle!

