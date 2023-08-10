Vera Bradley’s Latest Disney Design Is Now Available On Shop Disney







Recently Vera Bradley released a new Disney design called Piccadilly Paisley. It’s already been released to Vera Bradley stores and other smaller locations that carry Very Bradley pieces. Now Shop Disney has gotten the new design in.

Let’s take a look!

This piece measures 12 1/2” H x 18 1/2” W x 7 1/2” D.

“Ready to go anywhere your heart desires and your travel essentials require, this Mickey Mouse and Friends weekender bag by Vera Bradley is your new go-to for a perfect get-away. Featuring an allover ”Piccadilly Paisley” design, this quilted cotton bag has a roomy main compartment with five mesh pockets to help keep things neat and organized. Carry-on compliant, it also has a trolley sleeve and three exterior pockets.”

This piece measures 19 1/4” H x 9 1/4” W x 3 1/2” D.

“Featuring an adorable allover ”Piccadilly Paisley” pattern starring Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Figaro, this Mickey Mouse and Friends sling bag by Vera Bradley brings out a smile you can carry with you anywhere. With a roomy main compartment, plenty of pockets and an adjustable crossbody strap, this quilted cotton bag is the ultimate in chic and comfy convenience.”

This piece measures 7” Diameter x 2 3/4” D.

“You’ll be all ready to face the day after dipping into this Cosmetic Case by Vera Bradley. Mickey and Minnie are joined by their friends Pluto and Figaro on the front of this round simulated leather bag, which features a decorative paisley pattern. The interior has a mesh pocket to help keep things organized and a colorful allover print.”

This piece measures 3 3/4” H x 6 3/4” W x 2 1/4” D.

“As smart as it is stylish, this Mickey Mouse and Friends ”Piccadilly Paisley” RFID Crossbody Bag by Vera Bradley has 10 card slots made from RFID-protected material designed to block a credit or debit card’s electromagnetic signal.* The two main compartments also include spaces for your ID, bills, coins and cell phone. Featuring an allover pattern starring Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Figaro, this soft cotton bag has an adjustable and removable crossbody strap for the comfiest fit.”

This piece measures 10” W x 8 1/2” H x 2” D.

“A place for everything and everything in this adorable Mickey Mouse and Friends ”Piccadilly Paisley” crossbody bag by renowned designer Vera Bradley. The perfect pairing of chic and convenient, this quilted cotton bag has three compartments, two zip pockets and two slip pockets. The adjustable strap means you can make it fit just right – across the body or over the shoulder. Whichever way you choose, you’ll wear it well.”

This piece measures 6” H x 10” W.

“Take two best pals by the hand with this Mickey Mouse and Friends wristlet by Vera Bradley. This quilted cotton bag features embroidered art of Mickey and Pluto, an elegant strap and a woven Disney and Vera Bradley zipper pull. Inside is an adorable allover print with Figaro, flowers and colorful Mickey icons. Mickey gives Pluto a great big hug and you just might feel like doing the same with your new favorite bag.”

This piece measures 16 1/2” H x 12” W x 7 1/2” D.

“Earn high marks for style with this Mickey Mouse and Friends ”Piccadilly Paisley” Campus Backpack by Vera Bradley. Designed to help keep all your essentials organized, it features a roomy main compartment, laptop zip pocket, pen pockets, ID window, elastic mesh pockets, hidden zip pocket, trolley sleeve and more. Smart and stylish, this spacious quilted cotton backpack delights with an allover print starring Mickey, Minnie and sweet little Figaro amid a flurry of pretty paisleys.”

This piece measures 15” W x 14 1/2” H x 6” D.

“When is a tote so much more than a carryall? When it is this elegant, handy and adorable Mickey and Friends quilted cotton tote by Vera Bradley from the Piccadilly Paisley Collection. With embroidered art of Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Figaro on one side, it is lined with a colorful allover print featuring Figaro and Mickey icons. With a roomy zippered compartment and plenty of pockets, it can be anything, from your everyday go-to bag to your weekend getaway tote.”

This piece measures 4” H x 7” W x 1 1/4” D.

“Hands free and ready to go anywhere, this Mickey Mouse and Friends ”Piccadilly Paisley” Belt Bag by Vera Bradley is so cute and convenient. Featuring an adorable allover pattern starring Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Figaro, this quilted cotton hip pack has roomy pockets and an inside loop made for keeping your keys at the ready. The adjustable strap means it is as comfy to wear as it is worthy of showing off.”

These pieces are available now. On the Vera Bradley website even more pieces are available!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!