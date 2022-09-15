Vera Bradley x Disney Made For Each Other Line Has Launched

I have been telling you since August 15 that a new Vera Bradley line was coming! The new “Made for Each Other” line features Mickey and Minnie Mouse and there are three prints: Flirty Floral, Flirty Floral Tonal and Sweet Floral.

There are a lot of options with these three prints. Two mouse ear headbands are even included.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!