Vera Bradley Disney Moana Collection Now Available!

By Kambrea Pratt
The new Vera Bradley x Disney Moana collection has just dropped on Verabradley.com. There are four prints available, including “Moana Adventure,” “Moana Tropical,” “Pua and Heihei,” and “Pua and Heihei Aqua.”

All the aqua pieces seem to come in Re-Active fabric.

Here’s what’s available!

Moana Adventure

Small Backpack – $95
Disney Campus Backpack – $150
Disney Moana Bag Charm – $30

Fleece Throw Blanket – $75
Notebook with pocket – $20
Tumbler with Straw – $25

Triple Zip Hipster – $95

Small Vera Tote – $105
Large Duffel – $140
Evie Crossbody – $85

Stainless Steel Tumbler – $35

Moana Tropical

Sling Backpack in ReActive – $75
Campus Day Tripper in ReActive – $135
Drawstring Family Tote Bag in ReActive – $90

Beach Towel – $55
Lotion Bag – $40

Pua and Heihei

Mini Backpack – $80
RFID Finley Wallet – $55
RFID Smartphone Wristlet – $75
Trapeze Cosmetic Bag – $38

Pua and Heihei Aqua

Campus Keychain Pouch in ReActive – $28
Mini Belt Bag in ReActive – $45

These pieces are available now!

What do you think? Comment and let us know!


