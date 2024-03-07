Vera Bradley Disney Beauty and the Beast Collection is Now Available







Vera Bradley has once again teamed up with Disney for a new collection, this time based on “Beauty and the Beast.” This collection has some print pieces and even bedding for Twin, Full/Queen, and king-sized beds that are absolutely gorgeous!

Let’s take a look!

Disney Campus Backpack – $150

This piece measures 12.0″ w x 16.5″ h x 7.5″ d with 32.0″ adjustable strap.

Disney Small Backpack – $115

This piece measures 9.0″ w x 12.0″ h x 4.75″ d with 32.5″ adjustable strap and 2.75″ handle drop.

Disney Small Backpack – $95

This piece measures 9.0″ w x 12.0″ h x 4.75″ d with 32.5″ adjustable strap and 2.75″ handle drop.

Disney Weekender Travel Bag – $160

This piece measures 18.5″ w x 12.5″ h x 7.5″ d with 7.5″ strap drop and 52.5″ removable, adjustable strap.

Disney Evie Crossbody – $95

This piece measures 8.25″ w x 6.0″ h x 2.5″ d with 56.0″ adjustable strap.

Disney Vera Tote – $155

This piece measures 15.0″ w x 14.5″ h x 6.0″ d with 12.0″ handle drop.

Disney Vera Tote Bag – $140

This piece measures 15.0″ w x 14.5″ h x 6.0″ d with 12.0″ strap drop.

Disney Keepsake Jewelry Organizer – $35

This piece measures 3.75″ w x 3.75″ h x 2.0″ d.

Disney Zip ID Case Cogsworth -$28

This piece measures 5.0″ w x 3.0″ h.

Disney Zip ID Case Lumiere – $28

This piece measures 5.0″ w x 3.0″ h.

Disney Zip ID Case Print – $25

This piece measures 5.0″ w x 3.0″ h.

Disney Clip and Zip Mini Pouch – $28

This piece measures 6.0″ w x 3.75″ h with 10.0″ wrist strap.

Disney Glenna Satchel – $120

This piece measures 11.0″ w x 12.25″ h x 8.0″ d with 10.5″ strap drop.

Disney Beach Towel – $55

This piece measures 33.0″ w x 66.0″ h.

Disney Cord Organizer – $45

This piece measures 8.25″ w x 6.25″ h x 2.0″ d.

This piece measures 11.75″ w x 11.75″ h x 1.25″ d with 56.0″ adjustable strap.

Disney Triple Compartment Crossbody – $95

This piece measures 10.0″ w x 8.5″ h x 2.0″ d with 56.0″ removable, adjustable strap.

Disney Frannie Crescent Crossbody – $100

This piece measures 10.75″ w x 8.0″ h x 3.5″ d with 8.5″ strap drop and 56.0.

There are many other pieces, including apparel, pajamas, and even bedding, available! You can see those here.

What do you think? Comment and let us know!