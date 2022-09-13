Vera Bradley Announces New Disney Mickey and Minnie Collection

Remember last month when I told you that I had gotten word there was a new Vera x Disney Mickey and Minnie collection coming from Vera Bradley on September 15? Well they finally announced it!
View this post on Instagram
“A NEW Disney Collection is coming on September 15 🤩 Save the Date to shop online and in stores! Any guesses on who the guest(s!) of honor will be on these new patterns!?”
Oh and here’s the Minnie kissing Mickey image I mentioned before too!
I also have this image:
Hopefully we will be getting some images soon, given that it’s only 3 days away. I’ve been waiting for like a month now to see it!
What do you think? Comment and let us know!
