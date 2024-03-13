Venom 3 Gets Title and New Release Date







Sony is releasing a third Venom film this year, and we have a final title and release date for the film. It is now being called “Venom: The Last Dance.” Originally it was set to release in November, but it was moved up a couple of weeks to release on October 25, 2024.

Initially, the film was set to release in July 2024, then it was pushed back until October 2024, and now it finally got its new October 25, 2024 date. This could be due to the strikes happening last year that pushed production back.

Sony recently hit a wall with their release of “Madame Web.” That film performed terribly at the box office, and the next movie, “Kraven the Hunter,” coming out on August 30, 2024, does not look too hot either. However, it may surprise us.

“Venom: The Last Dance” is releasing less than two months after “Kraven the Hunter,” which could indicate that Sony knows it’s likely their best shot at a box office win. Three films with Spider-Man characters in one year was a risky move to begin with.

This is the third, and possibly final, film in the Venom series by Sony, and is a sequel to “Venom” (2018) and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (2021.) We also know that Tom Hardy is returning as Eddie Brock and he signed on for three films. We also know that Juno Temple, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Clark Backo will be in the film with him.

Other than this, we don’t know much about the third film, but reportedly, a trailer could be released in April and possibly at Cinemacon.

