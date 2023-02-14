Vegan Diners Top Three Things at Universal Orlando Mardi Gras







Universal Orlando continues to increase the quality and quantity of vegan dining options. In the spirit of the “Top Three Things” articles, we decided to write a bonus for vegan diners enjoying Mardi Gras this year. This year, at least ten Mardi Gras food items qualify. A few others qualify with limited modifications.

This year, deciding on the “Top Three Things” list for vegans to eat created a considerable challenge compared to last year. We spent several days trying the vegan options. We consulted with several Universal Orlando vegan dining experts also. After that, we narrowed down the list to just three.

Of course, in typical fashion, we decided to cheat with a bonus selection before discussing the “Top Three Things.” Though this may sound like a simple item, the Brussels Frites at the Belgium food and beverage location shined again. For $5.99 before discounts, these crispy seasoned fries come served with Andalouse and Joppiesaus sauces. Somehow the fries taste better from this Mardi Gras location than other Universal Orlando locations. Though our preferred sauce from previous years was not provided this year, this simple item makes us happy.

Bubur Ketan Hitam ($5.49)

This Indonesian purple sticky rice pudding consists of coconut condensed milk, mango, and shaved toasted coconut. Yes, you will need to enjoy coconut for this sweet treat. However, if you do, the combination of flavors will be worth the money spent. Universal Orlando promoted this food offering often before this event started.

Sure, the texture of this sweet treat may confuse some guests. However, this rice pudding brings a sweet flavor without being overly sweet. Also, the mango adds a refreshing aspect to this vegan treat.

Vegan Churros ($7.49)

Creating a decent vegan churro creates more challenges than one would expect. However, Universal Orlando accomplished it. For Universal Orlando Vegans, this churro is the ultimate sign of respect. These crispy cinnamon sugar vegan churros hold up to theme park churros standards. Sure, they lack some flavor of standard churros, but the quality of these works well. The coconut nectar sauce (probably Alaga syrup) matched these churros well. Guests also receive some chocolate sauce.

Fried Green Tomato Po’Boy ($11.99)

Universal Orlando chefs designed a vegan Po’ Boy sandwich for 2023. This sandwich provides robust flavors that even carnivores have been impressed with. The flash-fried green tomatoes in a light batter comprise the critical ingredient for this sandwich. When combined with lettuce, onions, pickles, and Cajun remoulade sauce this, vegan-friendly, New Orleans treat, will not cause vegan diners to feel they are missing anything in terms of flavor. For example, this made the “Top Three Things” list after the first week of Mardi Gras over numerous non-vegan items. This entrée also comes with a side of Cajun kettle chips.

Universal Orlando should be commended for adding more vegan items to its Mardi Gras food festival. With many more vegan options this year, you will find several dining choices to help you let the good times roll this year. As always, eat like you mean it!