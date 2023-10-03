Vans Disney 100 Sneakers Coming Soon







Vans’ is once again teaming up with Disney for some new shoes celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary. There are several new designs in various sizes and styles from classic Mickey Mouse to Disney Villains and even Evil Queen Old Skool Stackform shoes.

The new pieces will be released on October 6 at Vans.com.

Here are some of the designs you can expect:

I’m loving the Evil Queen red velvet Old Skool Stackforms.

Another Stand out are the Knu Skool shoes featuring Scar from ‘The Lion King.’

When you flip them over, the souls create his face!

There will be five new prints added to Vans’ footwear customization platform, including Disney princesses, Lilo & Stitch, Mickey Mouse, and an assorted Disney character design.

Apparel will be available with 100 Club and villain designs. Pieces will include hoodies, t-shirts, accessories, and more.

Pricing has yet to be posted.

Which ones are your favorite?

