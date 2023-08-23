US Disney+ Subscribers Can Now Get Early Access To Ahsoka Merchandise on Shop Disney







Today Disney has dropped some special merchandise for the ‘Ahsoka premier on Disney+. United States Disney+ subscribers can receive early access to the merchandise now through August 30th on Shop Disney. Merchandise available includes pins, toys, apparel, her Legacy Lightsaber and more.

“Feel at one with the Force with this pair of Ahoska Tano Legacy Lightsabers. Ahsoka, former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker and a veteran in the battle of the Clone Wars, is known for her strong leadership and skill. This detailed set of reproductions features a Single-Bladed Lightsaber and Shoto Saber, with their distinctive curved hilts and white blades, and includes impact sensors and unique impact sound effects.

Set includes two hilts (Single-Bladed Lightsaber/Shoto Saber) and two blades

Brand new hilt design

New thinner hilts and blades

Blades are unique to Ahsoka Tano hilt only

Blades light up white color

Unique Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Start Up WAV file plays when slide switch is turned from Off to On position

Constant Lightsaber humming sound plays as long as the Lightsaber is in the On position; sounds unique to Ahsoka Tano

Impact sensor included; unique impact sound effects play when activated (i.e. WAV files are activated when Lightsaber comes into contact with something else)

Motion sensor included; unique motion sound effects play when activated (i.e. WAV files activated when moving around the Lightsaber in the air, no impact)

Unique Ahsoka Tano Lightsaber Turn Off WAV file plays when slide switch is turned from On to Off position

Comes in protective case with Fulcrum symbol“

“C1-10P, more commonly known as Chopper, is the sarcastic and cranky resident astromech droid of the Ghost VCX-100 light freighter. Now you can take him under your wing as this Interactive Remote Control figure. The highly detailed reproduction of the Star Wars character features light and sound effects and removable arms. Chopper can be maneuvered around using the controller device which can also change the droid’s expression, which will inevitably change yours!

Includes C1-10P droid and remote control

Controller pairs with C1-10P via Bluetooth

Controller moves C1-10P left/right/forward/backward

Controller activates dome lights

Controller activates droid expression

C1-10P features light and sound effects

Dome rotates

Doors on front panel open

One door opens to reveal ”Personality Chip Port” *

Dome features two removable arms

Arm on front panel is poseable“

Fine print for the special access promotion:

“*Disney+ Special Access: Offer is valid for US Disney+ subscribers only. Disney+ subscribers will receive early access to purchase select merchandise on shopDisney.com through 11:59pm PST August 31, 2023, while supplies last. Disney+ subscribers must log in using the email associated with their Disney+ subscription to purchase the early access products on shopDisney.com”

What do you think? Comment and let us know!