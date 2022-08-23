Upcoming Hulu Hellraiser Reboot Gets R Rating

Hulu is one of Disney’s big three streaming services. Alone it has 45.6 Million subscribers at $6.99 a month, that’s roughly $318,744,000 a month. The service is generally targeted towards older audiences while Disney Plus aims for the younger crowds.



The service has been working on multiple exclusive film projects, the most recent example being the Predator spin-off film Prey, which has received mostly positive reviews from both critics and audiences. But another classic 1980s horror franchise will be making its return on the service, and it’s one most people wouldn’t expect.







Clive Barker’s Hellraiser franchise began in 1987 and was an adaptation of the 1986 novel The Hellbound Heart which was also written by Clive Barker. The film became a cult classic amongst horror fans and the film’s character Pinhead became an icon alongside other slasher villains like Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Leatherface and Freddy Krueger.



A brand new installment for the series is heading for Hulu and has recently been given an R Rating by the MPA (Formerly MPAA) for “strong bloody horror violence and graphic nudity”. The series is known for featuring scenes that depict the human body being torn to shreds in various horrific ways. If you think the Saw films were bad you haven’t seen anything.



The film’s director David Brickner stated in an interview:



“We can’t say anything about it yet, but it is something that we are actively working towards, and it is a joy and a dream for a filmmaker like myself to dive into that world.“







Bruckner’s plan is not only to be respectful of the 1987 film but also to use the 1986 novel as the primary inspiration. The biggest example being the main antagonist Pinhead being played by Jamie Clayton. Not many people know that in the original novel Pinhead was a woman, but the film changed the character to be male instead.



No release date has been given except for a 2022 release date. But it most likely will release sometime in late September or October.



Are you liking forward to the Hellraiser reboot on Hulu?



Source: Collider



