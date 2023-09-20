Universal’s Rock the Universe Bands & Dates Announced

Dates and bands for Univeral Orlando Resort’s 2024 Rock the Universe event have been announced! Starting on Friday, January 26th, you’ll be able to catch the following bands:
- We The Kingdom – Music Plaza Stage
- LECRAE – Music Plaza Stage
- Blessing Offor – Music Plaza Stage
- Cody Carnes – Hollywood Stage
- ELEVATION RHYTHM – Hollywood Stage
- Riley Clemmons – Hollywood Stage
The Christian Music stars for Saturday, January 27th, will include:
- Casting Crowns – Music Plaza Stage
- Phil Wickham – Music Plaza Stage
- Brandon Lake Music Plaza Stage
- CAIN – Hollywood Stage
- Andrew Ripp – Hollywood Stage
- Hulvey – Hollywood Stage
The concerts kick off at 4 PM and run through 1 AM. Tickets to Rock the Universe are separate from general park admission. However, most rides and amenities are open during the nightly music festival.
Individual night tickets start at $83.99, and admission for both days is $123.99. Thankfully, express passes during Rock the Universe are way cheaper: $29.99 for standard access and $39.99 for an unlimited one!
If you also want to visit Islands of Adventure, admission is $150.99. Oddly, that’s the same price if you want to add Volcano Bay to your excursion. That’s a pretty sweet deal.
Although Sunday won’t contain a band lineup, a worship service will be happening that morning. Tickets to Rock the Universe include admission to this as well!
“Rock the Universe is an unforgettable weekend of faith and fun. On January 26 and 27, 2024, experience powerful beats from Christian Music’s brightest stars and thrilling rides at Universal Studios Florida.“
The festival can sometimes be an easy way to get into most rides without the usual long lines. SOMETIMES.
Over the years, I’ve attended Rock the Universe a fair number of times. Some years, the crowds are pretty thin, and you can get on every ride. Other years … you’re waiting three hours to get on the E.T. Adventure.
[Source: Universal Orlando Resort Website]
